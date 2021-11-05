Boys school submits application set to be heard at special zoning board meeting

BRICK TOWNSHIP – Superior Judge Craig Wellerson ruled Thursday that the future of an unauthorized boys school in Brick must await the results of a Dec. 20 special hearing by the township’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The board’s decision on a newly submitted application will determine whether the

the boys school previously in operation at the former Temple Beth Or location will be

allowed to reopen.

At the Nov. 4 hearing, Adam Pfeffer, attorney for the defendant Congregation

Kehilos Yisroel, and Ronald Cucchiaro, attorney for the township, confirmed that an application for site plan approval has been submitted, along with an updated application seeking a D3 zoning variance.

All zoning board members must be present at the special hearing, Judge Wellerson

ruled Thursday.

Brick Township Administrator Joanne Bergin said the board’s Dec. 20 hearing will

be held at Civic Plaza located at 270 Chambersbridge Road.

