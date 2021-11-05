Belmar council race narrows to nine-vote margin

BELMAR- Unofficial results from the Monmouth County Clerk’s office showed that Republican Jodi Kinney’s lead over Democrat Gerald Buccafusco has been cut to nine votes.

Results on Friday morning showed a 1,178 – 1,169 vote advantage for the GOP candidate Jodi Kinney in the race for a three-year term on the borough council.

According to the clerk’s office, 89 percent of election night mail-in ballots have been processed, with late mail-in ballots and provisional ballots pending. Machine ballots on election night as well as early-in person voting results have been processed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under a new state law, mail-in ballots are accepted by the county board of elections up to six days after the polls close as long as they are post-marked on Election Day.

Initial results on election day showed that Ms. Kinney was 30 votes ahead of Mr. Buccafusco in a race for a three-year term on the Belmar borough council.

Both candidates are aiming for their first term on the borough council, replacing outgoing Council President Pat Wann. Currently, Republicans hold a 4-1 majority.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.