Triggiano and Holly wins transform borough council

MANASQUAN — Republican challengers Lori Triggiano and Brian Holly defeated Democrats Jay Bryant, an incumbent, and Charles Kelly on Tuesday, in the race for two three-year terms on the borough council. The result will give each party three seats on the governing body in January.

Unofficial results from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday morning show of 4,806 total votes, Ms. Triggiano received 1,522, Mr. Holly received 1,403, Mr. Bryant received 1,019 and Mr. Kelly received 862.

Democrats currently hold five of six seats on the council, including the office of mayor, held by Ed Donovan.

The addition of Ms. Triggiano and Mr. Holly in January, when they take their oaths of office, will even out the council with three Republicans, including Councilman Gregg Olivera, and three Democrats in Council President Michael Mangan and councilmen Jeff Lee and Rich Read.

Ms. Triggiano and Mr. Holly celebrated their win at The Salty Whale on Tuesday, where they had been awaiting results all night with family and friends.

“I’m excited. Honestly I had no idea what the turn out would be like; I’m glad it was what it was,” Ms. Triggiano told The Coast Star. “Either I was going to win or I was going to lose. I wasn’t stressing over it, but I didn’t think I would lose — I’m a pretty good communicant of the community.”

Mr. Holly, who was a councilman in the late 1990s, was excited about his and Ms. Triggiano’s win.

“I feel good. I feel like Manasquan wants to be old Manasquan and I think we’re moving in that direction,” he said. “We want to keep it a hometown community where everybody loves everybody and knows everybody.”

