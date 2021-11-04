Robert A. Farr, 91, of Brick, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after a short illness.
Bob was born in Newark, but spent most of his life in Point Pleasant Beach and Point Pleasant before moving to Brick in 1996. Bob was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School and served as
