Robert A. Farr

By
Star News Group Staff
-
65 views

Robert A. Farr, 91, of Brick, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after a short illness.

Bob was born in Newark, but spent most of his life in Point Pleasant Beach and Point Pleasant before moving to Brick in 1996. Bob was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School and served as

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.