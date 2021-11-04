Jules Louis Couche

Jules Louis Couche, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Born in Passaic, he was raised there and went on to graduate from Heidelberg College, Tiffin, OH in 1956.

After graduation he went into the United States Army and served from 1956 – 1958, the last ten months being stationed in Alaska. He

