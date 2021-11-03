Two incumbents, one challenger elected to Point Boro school board

POINT PLEASANT — In a crowded field of nine candidates vying for three seats on the borough school board, two incumbents, Lawrence Williams and John Florio, retained their seats, while one incumbent, William M. Munn Jr., was ousted by a challenger, Dawn Coughlan, in Tuesday’s election.

Mr. Williams received the most votes, 2,728, followed by Mr. Florio, with 2,505 votes, and Ms. Coughlan, with 2,307 votes, according to unofficials tallies. They were elected to three-year terms.

Trailing were Katharine Vaccarella, with 2,120 votes; the incumbent, Mr. Munn, with 2,046 votes; Emily Seim, with 2,009 votes; Christine Newitt, with 1,468 votes; Peter T. Hetzel, with 864 votes; and Kenneth Polakowski, with 749 votes.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

