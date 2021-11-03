GOP council incumbents put down Democratic challenge in Point Boro

POINT PLEASANT — Two Republican incumbents easily turned back Democratic challenges in order to retain their seats on the borough council in Tuesday’s election.

Councilman William “Bill” Borowsky received the most votes in unofficial tallies, 5,456, followed closely by council President Antoinette Theresa “Toni” DePaola, with 5,438 votes. They were elected to new three-year terms.

Trailing were Democratic challengers Wayne Martiak, who received 2,213 votes, and Derek Reichenbecher, who received 2,155.

There also was a two-year unexpired term available, and incumbent Republican Valerie Coulson was elected to that with 5,963 votes. She was unchallenged.

