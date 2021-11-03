Brothers start scholarship-search company

BRIELLE — Brothers Will and Brian Geiger, who both grew up in Brielle, have launched a company to help aspiring college students navigate through the complex and often frustrating scholarship application process.

The company helps users find personalized and specific scholarships with ease on their website, scholarships360.org.

“We’re a company at the intersection of education and financial technology,” co-founder and CEO Will Geiger told The Coast Star. “We’re trying to help students just make all the big decisions related to finding and funding their education.”

“For us, Scholarships[360] is just a really great way to begin that conversation with students … Who doesn’t love free money? The students who are coming to our site, that’s kind of the natural first step for them, thinking about their educational future,” Will continued.

The two brothers are first generation college students, so their college application process was difficult without much guidance. Will empathized with many students during his time as a high school counselor and an admissions officer.

“I sort of saw the pinpoints that students were experiencing,” Will said.

“I remember searching for scholarships as a high school student and finding more spam than legitimate scholarship opportunities,” Brian, co-founder and company COO said in a press release. “When you’re applying to college you’re making one of the biggest financial decisions of your life, and you need trustworthy information at each step in the process.”

Over 1.1 million students have been helped by Scholarships360 since last year, and Will and Brian don’t intend on slowing down.

“We’re just continuing to build out more content … to help people understand how can they make the best decisions,” Will said. “And the bigger sort of priority is building out this platform that will essentially be an automated and personalized way to provide guidance on a scale for students.”

