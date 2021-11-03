Brielle Library debuts ‘Let’s Talk About’ with film noir discussion

The Brielle Public Library debuted its newest recurring event, “Let’s Talk About,” on Tuesday, which focused on film noir.

According to a survey conducted by the library, a number of adults in Brielle wanted to participate in a discussion where they could learn and contribute to the conversation. That is why library Director Janet Torsney and musician/professor Pat Barton decided to start Let’s Talk About.

“We knew there were alot of people in our community who had great ideas,” Ms. Torsney told The Coast Star. “And we wanted to figure out a way to bring them together so we could just chat and learn from each other.”

Let’s Talk About is an open to the public, monthly, hour-long discussion about different topics. Participants are encouraged to bring friends, snacks, beer and an open mind to the discussion. Photos, videos, readings and music help guide the conversation.

This month’s topic was film noir. Mr. Barton started off by saying how film noir is defined differently depending on who you ask, so essentially there are no wrong answers in the discussion. He then played Bruce Springsteen’s “Meeting Across the River,” which he explained was heavily influenced by music from noir films.

“Pat wanted to combine something that had some musical and cultural resonance, something that people were passionate about,” Ms. Torsney said. “It [film noir] was a really good choice I thought.”

