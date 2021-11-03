Bradley Beach voters approve LOSAP program

BRADLEY BEACH — Borough voters gave overwhelming approval Tuesday to a proposed Length of Service Awards Program [LOSAP] for volunteer firefighters and first aid squad members.

As of Wednesday morning, the ballot question had drawn 1,003 “yes” votes and only 325 “no” votes.

Volunteer members of the Bradley Beach First Aid Squad and Bradley Beach Fire Department could receive up to $1,150 based on an annual point system tied to their participation in incident calls and training activities.

According to borough officials, the program’s initial cost would be $17,250.

