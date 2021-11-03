With the popularity of craft beers, breweries of all shapes and sizes are opening up all over New Jersey and Monmouth and Ocean counties are no exceptions. From brewery tours, to brew pubs and restaurants to local liquor stores carrying craft beer cans, the wonderful world of craft beer is very much alive in our shore communities. Grab a stool at the bar and a pint of your favorite IPA or head to a brewery and leave with a growler to enjoy at home. New to craft beer? Grab a flight of the brewery’s specialties to find your perfect pour. https://starnewsgroup.com/e-editions/ndmag/NDMag_110421.pdf