Several zoning and construction officals resign

BRADLEY BEACH — Letters of resignation have been submitted by borough officials within the zoning, code and construction departments.

Mayor Larry Fox announced the three employee resignations and their successors during the mayoral report section of the Oct. 26 borough council meeting.

Kenneth Triano, the borough’s Construction/Building Subcode Official stepped down from his position on Oct. 18, Steve LoSacco has replaced him as a part time construction official and will continue as building inspector and sub-code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoning official Micheal Mulcahy has resigned effective Nov. 3, the zoning officer to replace him will be Donna Smith Barr. In addition, Paul Murphy will be covering Fire Marshall and code enforcement duties effective Oct. 20 said the mayor.

Katie Muscillo resigned as technical assistant to the construction office effective Oct. 26, and Pamela Valentine has been hired as full time technical assistant to the construction office.

“We want to thank Ken, Micheal and Katie for their service to the community and welcome Donna, Paul, Pamela and Steve to the new roles in Bradley Beach,” said Mayor Fox following his report.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.