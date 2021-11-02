Sandra Kathleen Lattimer

By
Sydney Hilton
-
72 views

Sandra Kathleen [Cox] Lattimer, age 74, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at her son’s home in Sea Girt. Born in Hackensack, she grew up in Teaneck until her family moved to Spring Lake in 1960 and has stayed in the area since.

Sandy graduated from St. Catharine’s Grammar School in

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.