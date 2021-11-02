Matthew J. DeMaio

On October 27, 2021, we lost everybody’s favorite guy. Matthew J. DeMaio, 57, of Spring Lake Heights lost his long battle to cancer. He left this world surrounded by those he loved and cherished.

Matt was a true family man. His priority was always his wife Nicole, married for 28 years. Matt and

