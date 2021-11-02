James Joseph Lane

Sydney Hilton
James Joseph Lane of Neptune passed away peacefully at home on October 29th. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey in 1942. Jim graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Westfield and St Peters College in Jersey City with a degree in Economics. 

Upon graduation Jim worked for the IRS as

