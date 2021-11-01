T.E.A.M builds participants at second meeting

BRICK TOWNSHIP — T.E.A.M held its second meeting on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the clubhouse in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex.

T.E.A.M an acronym for teach, educate, aspire and mentor, is the name for the youth program recently established in connection with Brick Township Police Department [BTPD]. This program is intended to aid relations between the minority community in the township and the police department according to the groups founders.

The group was founded by Sgt. Jim Kelly of BTPD, and Rodney Coursey, public relations and artist developer, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in 2020.

“The pillars of this program are education with a focus on African American history and culture, trust and relationships with police, community beautification and horizon broadening,” Sgt. Kelly told The Ocean Star.

