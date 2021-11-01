Body of Wall teen found in Howell

HOWELL- The body of a Wall Township teenager who was reported missing on Sunday has been found Monday morning in Howell, according to the Howell Township Police Department.

On social media, the Howell Police Department had reported that there is a “significant emergency service presence” on Rt. 547 near the Howell Ice World. The post read, “We are searching for a person who has implied harming themself. Our police drone, ATVs, K9 and police personnel are searching the area.” New Jersey State Police aviation had also been requested.

Authorities announced at 9:30 a.m. on Monday that the search for the missing person has ended after police located the remains of the deceased.

The 17-year-old Wall Township resident left his home, on Carmerville Road, off of West Hurley Pond Road, at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. His vehicle was located at an access point for Allaire State Park on Hurley Pond Road.

Police had initially issued a statement at 6:25 p.m. on Facebook announcing the search for a missing person in the area

