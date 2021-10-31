Second annual Grom-O-Ween takes Halloween by the rails

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The second annual Grom-O-Ween event took the Point Pleasant Beach skatepark by storm on Halloween Day, Sunday, Oct. 31.

Event organizer Tom Toohey was excited to bring the day of ollie’s and kick flips to Point Pleasant Beach.

Spider-Man, Pennywise, a Sumo wrestler and a Pikachu — even a slice of pepperoni pizza — all rolled through the park. There were groups for ages 10 and under, 11 to 14, for girls of all ages, as well as open skate for more experienced skaters.

