Wall football heads to St. John Vianney

The Wall football team will travel to St. John Vianney on Friday to take on the Lancers.

The Crimson Knights will look to continue their momentum heading into the state tournament which begins next weekend.

Wall is now 4-3 this season, but the Crimson Knights are still looking for their first road win.

The Lancers are 3-5 this season.

Wall is coming off a 42-14 victory over Middletown North, while St. John Vianney lost its last two games two Toms River North and Middletown North.

Manasquan hosts Asbury Park

The Manasquan football team will host Asbury Park, 1 p.m. on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The Warriors head into the game with a record of 5-2 and are coming off a 35-30 victory over Point Pleasant Borough.

The Blue Bishops are 4-3 this season, but one of their losses was a 42-14 setback to Point Pleasant Borough.

Manasquan defeated Asbury Park 38-15 at home last season.

The Warriors will start the state playoffs next weekend.