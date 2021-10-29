Volunteers pick up trash during beach sweeps

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The non-profit organization Clean Ocean Action held beach sweeps across the state this weekend including sweeps of Brick Beach I and III and Windward Beach on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Over 100 people combined showed up to pick up trash from each of the beaches from 9 a.m to 12 p.m, according to chairman of the Brick Environmental Commission, Tony Kono.

Mr. Kono explained that Clean Ocean Action was originally responsible for stopping ocean dumping in the state, a rule that eventually spread to the entire United States.

“It’s all about spreading awareness,” he said.

Richard Opiekun of the Brick Township Environmental Commission told The Ocean Star that at Brick Beach I and III at least 60 volunteers came to pick up trash off the beach including Girl Scouts and high school students who represented clubs including National Honors Society.

“People have been enthusiastic and have picked up quite a bit of trash,” he said. “This year we have seen a lot less recyclable materials than we have seen refuse. So there’s a lot more debris.

