Doctor has license suspended after admitting to sexual misconduct

SEA GIRT — A Sea Girt physician who operates several New Jersey treatment centers, has had his medical license suspended after admitting to inappropriate sexual conduct with a female patient.

Francis Rienzo, 60, who maintains the private practice “Rienzo Francis G MD” in Sea Girt, has entered into a Consent Order with the State Board of Medical Examiners that imposes a three-year suspension of his New Jersey medical credentials as well as a civil penalty and costs totaling $85,856, according to Acting State Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck.

“We will not tolerate sexual misconduct by healthcare professionals towards their patients,” Mr. Bruck said. “Physicians who betray their patients’ trust and violate professional standards will be held accountable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, it was also alleged that Mr. Rienzo had performed questionable prescribing practices.

According to the Consent Order, if proven, Mr. Rienzo’s inappropriate sexual contact with a patient and his prescribing of potentially addictive medications, would constitute gross or repeated malpractice and professional misconduct.

Also, if proven, Mr. Rienzo’s alleged failures to maintain an adequate patient record and to perform an appropriate patient examination prior to issuing a prescription would provide grounds for disciplinary action.

Under the terms of the Consent Order, he is prohibited from practicing medicine while serving two years of active suspension and the remaining year as a period of probation.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.