Pre-Halloween fun at Drum Point Sports Complex

BRICK TOWNSHIP — In the spirit of Halloween, the Brick Township Recreation Department held its annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 22.

Over 40 cars lined the perimeter of Drum Point Sports Complex as children ages 12 and under accompanied by their parents or guardian received candy in a safe and organized manner. This year for the second year in a row the Trunk or Treat was organized into three time slots, with participants reserving a spot at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. or at 8 p.m.

Dan Santaniello, director of the Brick Recreation Department, explained to The Ocean Star that having time slots helps to reduce crowds that make the event difficult to manage and to allow space for children and families to have fun and get more out of it.

In the past he said that crowds of 500 to 600 people would rush in at 6 p.m, but this year registration was capped at 125 residents passing through in each time slot.

“The event was well attended and well organized,” he said.

Local businesses and clubs decorated the trunks of their vehicles and vended candy out as children and some adults in costume passed through the sports complex, which was also decorated by the Halloween candy vendors.

Children dressed in costumes including, but not limited to zombies, ghouls, vampires, aliens, police officers and firefighters found their way through the Halloween candy vendors.

The trunks of cars and vendors who passed out candy from them were colorfully and hauntingly decorated with themes including Toy Story, Star Wars, The Muppet Show, Alice in Wonderland, Mario, Dia De Muertos [Day of the Dead] and Nightmare Before Christmas.

