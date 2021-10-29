New superintendent to join Belmar school district

BELMAR — The Belmar School District Board of Education has announced the appointment of Jimmy Alvarez as the district’s new superintendent, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Mr. Alvarez, who is currently the principal of Upper Elementary School, in North Hanover Township, was welcomed by school board members at their meeting on Thursday night. He was also greeted by several Belmar Elementary school teachers who presented him with school apparel.

He will succeed Superintendent David Hallman, the current Belmar superintendent, who announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the district at the end of the year.

