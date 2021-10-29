Flood warning active in Brick as incoming storm follows recent rainfall

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Police Department has announced on Facebook that there have been multiple reports of flooding throughout the township today.

The post stated that tides in our area will reach up to one to two feet during high tide scheduled to peak from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The police department also announced a wind advisory is in affect in the township at 2 p.m. this afternoon that will last until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The police department gave alerts for road closures in the area of Princeton Ave. and 5th Ave. due to flooding yesterday and have warned residents in areas prone to flooding. According to Accuweather.com, heavy rainfall, 25 mile per hour winds, and both a coastal flood advisory and wind advisory are active in Brick Township.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have suggested residents park their vehicles on higher ground to avoid damage since yesterday afternoon. Parking is available in various parks in the township, including Bay Side Park, Brick Park and Ride Commuter Parking Lot, Herbertsville park and Windward Beach Park.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.