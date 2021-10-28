Wall delays teacher testing amid lab backup

WALL TOWNSHIP — A backup at the testing lab has forced the school district to delay the start of its state-mandated staff testing for COVID-19, superintendent Tracey Handerhan told The Coast Star on Tuesday.

School districts are required to start testing unvaccinated members of staff for COVID-19 starting on Oct. 18, as per an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy.

According to Superintendent Handerhan, school districts were given the option of signing up with a state funded lab testing program or contract with another lab and be reimbursed with the state. The district chose the first option, she said, and schools in Monmouth County were assigned Rover Labs.

“You can imagine, they were really overwhelmed and they were not ready on time to set schools up,” Superintendent Handerhan said, adding that the district was given an approved delay to start their testing regimen until the laboratory is ready to handle the demand.

The superintendent said that the lab should be ready “any day now” and is just waiting on the lab to give them a start day. As of Tuesday, no teacher has been tested yet in Wall Township, she said.

