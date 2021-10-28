Point Beach ‘falls’ for Homegrown Harvest Festival

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Authors, artists, vendors and members of the community along with their pets dressed in Halloween costumes, gathered in the downtown section of Point Pleasant Beach for the Homegrown Harvest Festival and Pet Parade on Sunday afternoon.

The free community event was hosted by the Point Beach Arts Committee, The Little Point Bookshop, The Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce and Barefoot Real Estate.

The Little Point Book Shop in accordance with Kensington Publishing Corp. held a book signing featuring four New Jersey authors. Peggy Ehrhart, author of The Knit & Nibble Mysteries series, Michael Griffo, author of The Ferrara Family Cozy Mystery series, Eileen Watkins author of Cat Groomer Mysteries and Tina Kashian, author of Kebab Kitchen Mystery series each share the same publisher and novel genre of cozy mysteries.

Ms. Watkins said, “I’m so glad we had something like this to do because, with the pandemic, there have been so few opportunities for us to come out. I love these kinds of street events, and I love getting together with the other authors, and I like to be able to talk to people and explain to them what the books are about.”

Children enjoyed partaking in various arts-and-crafts activities, including clamshell and pumpkin painting which was organized by resident Tim Kelly. Mr. Kelly is a member of the Point Beach Arts Council, and he offers a free program to the community titled ‘Art Is Good’, for more information on the program visit: www.artisgoodforyou.com.

