InfoAge welcomes Wall residents for free showing

WALL TOWNSHIP — InfoAge Science and History Museum showed Wall residents some love this past weekend, as residents were allowed to tour the museums on the campus for free.

This is the first year that the museum, which was incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1999 with the goal of creating an interactive hands-on learning center focused on the evolution and preservation of communications, electronics, and related technologies, held a weekend long appreciation event for residents.

“This is part of giving back to the town because they have supported us all these years,” John T. Cervini, vice chairman of the InfoAge board of trustees, said. The organization manages Camp Evans, which operated as a Signal Corps Research and Development laboratory from World War II until 1997. It now operates as a historic district.

“InfoAge has done the management of the historic district for the town, so it has been a symbiotic relationship, and our goal is to eventually become self-sufficient,” Mr. Cervini said.

He added that the organization wants everyone in Wall Township and the area to take advantage of visiting the site and experiencing the history that was made.

The weekend, he hopes, will become an annual event.

“Wall is blessed in having this facility here, we have been fortunate that the powers that be at the time could foresee the advantages of having a place like this,” Mr. Cervini said. “Because of the technology developments that were done in New Jersey at Camp Evans and Fort Monmouth, they are tremendously significant.”

Camp Evans played a key role in developing radar and laser technology.

