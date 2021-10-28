Flooding closes roads in Bay Head

BAY HEAD — Various streets throughout the borough remain closed Thursday evening due to back bay flooding that occurred this afternoon, officials said.

Bridge Avenue in the center of town is closed, along with portions of Osborne Avenue and Lake Avenue is impassable all ways, confirmed William A. Hoffman, Bay Head Chief of Police.

Mr. Hoffman told The Ocean Star, “everything is shut down; we’re going to be shut down for hours.”

The last high tide was at 1:12 p.m., the next high tide will be at 2:11 a.m.

