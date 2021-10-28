Crimson Knights Foundation plans bonfire at high school

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Crimson Knights Foundation, which helps the school district raise funds for upgrades, has scheduled a fall bonfire to mark the end of a one-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Nov. 22, the foundation plans to hold its fourth annual Community Pep Rally Bonfire, at Wall Township High School, starting at 6 p.m.

“We’ve had a hiatus because of the pandemic, but we are looking to come back full speed ahead this year,” said Matt Appel, president of the foundation.

The foundation’s goal is to raise funds for all seven of the district’s schools in Wall Township, as well as funding three scholarships for high school students who have proven themselves in who excel in music, arts and athletics.

Over the years, the foundation has contributed to the purchase of a new sound system at the Wall Sports Complex which is utilized by the band, athletics teams, and for large school-wide events such as graduation, new lighting in the high school auditorium and. gave funds for the purchase of a new video system.

