Townhouses proposed for Point Pleasant Beach parcel

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A new nine-unit townhouse complex called The Channel House is being proposed for a half-acre parcel of land containing two lots situated between Broadway and Channel Drive.

The parcel includes 311 Broadway, where a series of restaurants operated over many decades; and 308 Channel Drive, which contains a single-family house. The two buildings would be torn down to make way for the townhouses.

The Crescenzo Group is applying to the zoning board of adjustment for a use variance because multifamily residences are not permitted in the marine commercial zone where the lots are located. A presentation of the plans began Oct. 21 and is to continue at the zoning board’s Jan. 6 meeting.

John Crescenzo Jr. told the board that the building at 311 Broadway, dating from the 1940s, has been flooded a number of times, including during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

“It is tired. It is not a good fit for retrofitting or lifting,” architect John C. Amelchenko said, and any new retail building would have to be raised six feet above ground to comply with flood rules.

The new townhouse plan calls for constructing two buildings; one facing Broadway with five units, and one facing Channel Drive with four units. All parking and garages will be located between the two buildings, not visible from the street, he said.

