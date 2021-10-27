Richard Thomas Faas

Richard Thomas Faas, 91, of Manasquan, died peacefully at home with his family on Monday, October 20, 2021. Born in Newark, NJ, Richard lived in Elizabeth before moving to Manasquan 51 years ago. He served in the US Navy and he was a realtor and a member of the NJ Realtors Million Dollar Club

