Richard Thomas Faas, 91, of Manasquan, died peacefully at home with his family on Monday, October 20, 2021. Born in Newark, NJ, Richard lived in Elizabeth before moving to Manasquan 51 years ago. He served in the US Navy and he was a realtor and a member of the NJ Realtors Million Dollar Club
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>