Point Beach school board, employees union have tentative pact

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The board of education and the school district employees union have reached a tentative agreement on major terms for a new three-year contract, it was announced at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“I see a couple of members of our education association here, and we have had successful negotiations over the last couple weeks. I’m very excited that we have come to an agreement on the major terms and conditions of our contract, and everyone is moving expeditiously to get this process wrapped up,” Superintendent William T. Smith said.

“I’m feeling very good about that. We have had very productive talks,” he added.

“We’re happy to report that we’ve reached a tentative agreement with the board of education,” Michele Mosca, the union’s negotiations chair, told The Ocean Star after the meeting. She said the tentative pact will be presented to the union’s members for a ratification vote “as soon as possible.”

The Point Pleasant Beach Education Association [PPBEA] includes teachers, support staff, counselors, nurses, custodians, secretaries and drivers.

