Lois Peter Cullum, a well-known Sea Girt resident, died at home October 24, 2021 after a short, non-COVID-related illness. She is survived by nine children and two sisters. Her husband, Francis J. Cullum, son, Francis J. Cullum, sister, Janet P. Kern, Son-in-law, William H. Harding

