Canal-front parcel in Point Pleasant eyed for preservation

POINT PLEASANT — Fishermen, listen up. A favorite spot to drop a line along the Point Pleasant Canal may soon be preserved as open space forever via a partnership between Ocean County and the borough of Point Pleasant.

The 2.9-acre triangular parcel of wooded land is situated on the south side of Mount Place and along the east side of the canal.

Residents appeared at the borough council meeting Monday to urge the borough to purchase the privately owned property, which is up for sale. It previously was listed at $2.2 million, but the price recently was reduced to $999,000.

“There is a group of us who all live in that neighborhood, as well as some fishermen I’ve talked to, who fully support that and will do whatever we can to help the council acquire the land,” said Maria Ritter.

Mayor Robert A. Sabosik replied, “I’ve been in contact with Ocean County. They have open space money that far exceeds what we [have]. So I hope to announce very shortly we will have a positive end to this story.”

Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. said he recently wrote to the county regarding its Natural Lands Trust Fund program, which would finance the purchase.

Mayor Sabosik said, “I’m very happy to say the county was very positive to this request. They reacted very quickly. They do have the money set aside, so now we have the legalities of doing it.”

He said if the purchase goes through, the county would own the land, and the borough would maintain the land, providing access to the public for passive recreation.

