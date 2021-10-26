William Ligon McNeel

William Ligon McNeel, 85, of Wall Township and later Brick Township, passed away on October 20, 2021 with his family by his side. He was a wonderful husband, brother, father, uncle, grandpa, pop pop, poppy, and friend.

William, often referred to as Ligon, was born on September 24, 1936 in Neptune, NJ. He grew up

