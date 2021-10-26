Marylou From Smerecznik

Marylou From Smerecznik, 67, of Wall Township passed away on October 22 at home. Marylou has had a long career as a pediatric occupational therapist. She worked for the Fairhaven School system and maintained a private practice in Shrewsbury, Monmouth Therapy Associates. She was a graduate of Paramus High School and Utica

