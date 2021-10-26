Caroline S. Pape

Caroline Suzanne Pape, nee Vincze, 87, of Spring Lake, peacefully passed away at Wellington Estates on October 24. Formerly of Metuchen, Caroline was born and raised in Metuchen. She lived in Monmouth Junction and Leisure Village, Lakewood before moving to Spring Lake. Caroline retired in 1997 as administrative assistant at Rutgers University in
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>