Avon Police Department announces retirement of K-9 partner at commissioners meeting

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — At a town hall meeting on Monday, the borough commissioners made a motion to approve the retirement of a K-9 for the Avon-by-the-Sea Police Department that began service in 2014.

Patrolman David Barry announced the K-9, Relic, should retire after an eight year career where he received four letters of commendation for exceptional service, two awards for valor, and responded to over 250 calls for service including narcotic searches, tracking, building searches, criminal apprehension.

Ptl. Barry, a handler for Relic, announced that the K-9 should retire due to age after his many years of service that included assisting in investigations for warrant and narcotic searches for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Officer, Drug Enforcement Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Throughout his entire career, K-9 Relic successfully completed over six training courses in specialized tactics and has excelled in community policing and assisted the department in fostering valuable relationships with our residents,” stated the commissioners of the borough of Avon-By-The-Sea

