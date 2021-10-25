Two juvenile sisters reported missing from Brick



BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two teen sisters ages 17 and 14 have been reported missing, said Sgt. James Kelly of Brick Township Police Department [BTPD].

According to a post on BTPD’s Facebook page, it is believed that the 17-year-old obtained the car keys of a house member’s maroon 2011 Nissan Murano and left with her younger sister. The sisters have not returned home or answered calls or texts, and have deactivated their social media accounts, according to police.

The 17-year-old is described as approximately 5 foot 3, 150 pounds, with braided hair, wearing black jeans with white sneakers and a black “Rick and Morty” sweatshirt. The 14-year-old is described as approximately the same height and size with long braided hair wearing “Pink” brand sweatpants and a long sleeve shirt, according to police.

BTPD urges anyone who has seen the vehicle or these two to contact them immediately at 732-262-1100 or contact Detective Ken Steinberg at 732-262-1113.

