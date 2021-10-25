Man armed with AR-15 arrested in Mantoloking

MANTOLOKING — A Toms River man was arrested Sunday at approximately 3 a.m. on Route 35 by Mantoloking police, who said he was wearing body armor and armed with a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Police said that the man, Jeremy W. Barringer, 46, was also in possession of three high capacity magazines with hollow point bullets and one loaded 9mm handgun with additional magazines loaded with hollow point rounds and a holster.

Mr. Barringer was charged with unlawful possession of a rifle, unlawful possession of a hand gun, possession of 59- 9mm hollow point bullets, possession of 80 – 5.56 hollow point rifle rounds, eight counts of possession of high capacity magazines, as well as possession of a weapon while a convicted sex offender. He was transported to Ocean County Jail, police said.

