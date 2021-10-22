Raymond A. Birchler, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Ray was born in Newark, NJ. He lived for many years in Lavallette, NJ and later settled in Beachwood, NJ. Ray was a proud graduate of Villanova University.
Ray founded Birchler Realtors in 1965. He was a licensed appraiser and
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>