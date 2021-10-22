Manasquan Woman’s Club to host blood drive

The Woman’s Club of Manasquan will hold a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 4, 11:30a.m. to 7:30p.m., at their 62 Main Street location.

Appointments are suggested and can be made online at www.nybc.org/newjerseydrive. Use sponsor code 71170 or call 1-800-933-2566.

The blood drive is being administered through New Jersey Blood Services. Visit nybc.org for more information.

Anyone who donates blood at one of their drives in November will earn a chance to win one of three Target or Walmart gift vouchers, ranging in value from $750 to $1500.