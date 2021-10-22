Manasquan faces old rival

The Shore Conference lined up a marquee game for Manasquan on Friday.

The Warriors will travel to Point Pleasant Borough to take on the Panthers.

Manasquan heads into the game with a record of 4-2, while the Panthers are undefeated at 6-0.

The Warriors and Point Pleasant Borough used to meet on Thanksgiving, but have shared a division and played each other often since the Thanksgiving rivalry switched to Manasquan and Wall.

The Warriors defeated the Panthers last season 42-7. There should be plenty of offense since Point Pleasant Borough has averaged over 40 points a game in its six victories.

Wall hosts Middletown North

Wall will host Middletown North on Friday in the first Shore Conference game. The Crimson Knights are a perfect 3-0 at home this season and 3-3 overall.

The Lions are 5-1 this season.