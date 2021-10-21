Shore Conference contests renew old football rivalries

Friday, Oct. 22

Point Boro vs Manasquan

The Panthers host the Warriors at 7 p.m. for their first Shore Conference additional contest.

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, with Manasquan claiming the two most recent wins, a 42-7 victory in 2020 and a 42-28 win in 2018. Boro broke up the streak with a 27-6 win in 2017, but the Warriors snagged wins in 2011 and 2010.

Boro looks to remain undefeated as they enter the matchup 6-0, while Manasquan boasts a 4-2 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

For live updates, follow @larissaforese on Twitter.

Brick Township at Jackson Memorial

Brick and Jackson reunite to renew an old A South rivalry Friday night at 7 p.m. Brick enters the Shore Conference set up on a two-game losing streak, while Jackson holds a 1-6 record heading into the matchup.

The Jaguars own the most recent meetings between the two teams, handing the Dragons a 25-0 shutout in 2020 and a 28-14 loss in 2019. Brick owns the final three meetings, including two from 2018 and a close 17-14 victory in 2017.

Brick Memorial vs Matawan

Brick Memorial is hoping to find its second victory of the season in the Shore Conference matchup against Matawan at 7 p.m.

For live updates, follow @adam15young on Twitter.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Point Beach at Keansburg

Beach heads to Keansburg for a 12 p.m. kickoff. The two teams met earlier this season, with Keansburg taking the game 27-15. The Titans also claimed both meetings in 2020, while the Garnet Gulls picked up a 17-15 win and a 13-0 shutout in 2019.