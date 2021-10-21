Resident’s OPRA request seeks redacted items from Wall BOE

WALL TOWNSHIP — A township resident has filed a complaint in Superior Court, seeking to force the Wall Township Board of Education to unredact thousands of pages worth of documents obtained through an Open Public Records Act request.

Walter Lauers, of the firm Herrmann & Knoff, filed an amended complaint against the board of education on behalf of township resident Betsy Cross. Ms. Cross contends that the board of education, which governs the district’s seven schools which educate roughly 3,500 students, denied her access to public documents.

On Oct. 14, Superior Court Judge Lisa P. Thornton ordered that the district needed to provide a certification from director of information and technology integration John Hingman detailing how document searches are conducted, documents found that are responsive to the requests, how it is determined that documents are confidential and the district’s document retention and destruction policy.

The certification is due by Oct. 22 and a hearing is set for Oct. 29.

