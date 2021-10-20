Shelia Kaye Priest

By
Star News Group Staff
-
117 views

Sheila Kaye Priest, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 17, 2021 at Brandywine Assisted Living in Wall. She received kind and compassionate care from Grace Healthcare Hospice Service for the past 6 months.

Sheila was born in Montclair, raised in Newark, and graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Newark, NJ

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.