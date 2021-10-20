Santanello resigning from Point Beach council

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough Councilman Robert A. Santanello abruptly walked out of the borough council meeting on Tuesday night and later said he is resigning from the governing body.



Mr. Santanello’s tenure on the council was recently marked by frequent, vitriolic clashes with Mayor Paul Kanitra and other officials. The rift came to a head at the Sept. 21 meeting when the two nearly came to blows at the dais during a shouting match and had to be physically separated by Police Chief Joseph Michigan, who routinely attends the meetings.



Mr. Santanello did not attend the Oct. 5 meeting, and at the Tuesday, Oct. 19 meeting read aloud a short statement: “Frederick Nietzsche said, ‘he who fights with monsters should be careful, lest he thereby become a monster, and if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will also gaze into you.’ I firmly believe in the grace of God … making this the perfect time for me to walk away.”

He then walked out of the council chambers, and in the hallway told The Ocean Star that he is resigning.



When asked for a comment after the meeting, Mayor Kanitra said, “Councilman Santanello has not contributed any hard work to this council since this administration came into office. The only thing he has contributed are conspiracy theories and easily disproved lies, and this governing body is going to be able to accomplish a lot more with him no longer here.”

Borough Attorney Kevin Riordan said Tuesday that the borough had not yet received a letter of resignation from Mr. Santanello, who has two months left in his three-year term and did not file for reelection.

