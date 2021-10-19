Wreckage from fire on Bay Way ignited by homeowners handheld garden torch

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The three-alarm fire that damaged two properties in the Bay Harbor community was ignited by the homeowner who was using a fire torch to destroy weeds, according to Chief of Brick Township Fire Department Kevin Batzel.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 and called for assistance from emergency medical services, law enforcement and several troops of firefighters.

Township firefighter troops including Herbertsville and Laurelton were called in to assist the fire as well as Silverton, Breton, Point Pleasant Boro, Point Pleasant Beach, Pioneer and East Dover

“[The fire] started accidentally by utilization of a handheld torch to burn weeds in the yard,” Chief Batzel told The Ocean Star.

Flames quickly spread after gutting the owners property on 31 Bay Way, and damaged a significant amount of the upper portion of the neighboring property, 29 Bay Way, according to Sgt. Jim Kelly of the Brick Township Police Department.

One firefighter was injured during the blaze and received treatment from EMTs on the scene, according to Sgt. Kelly.

The fire remains under investigation by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and township police along with the township Fire Safety Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Kevin Batzel of the Brick Township Fire Safety Bureau at 732-458-4100.

