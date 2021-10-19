Virginia M. Zimmerman, 92, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Willow Springs Nursing Center, Brick.
Virginia, known as “Ginny” by her friends, was born February 16, 1929 in Montclair to Richard H. and Louise [Endsly] Zimmerman and graduated from Bloomfield High School.
A long-time resident of Point Pleasant and most recently of original
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>