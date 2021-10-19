Elena Henrietta [Baran] Loughran

By
Star News Group Staff
-
78 views

Elena Henrietta, née Baran, Loughran, 86 of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Sea Girt, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. As a child, Elena lived in Maplewood and graduated from Mary Lawn Elementary and High School in South Orange, NJ and received her Bachelor of Science

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.